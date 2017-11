Just hear those sleigh bells jingle-ing

Ring ting tingle-ing too

Come on, it's time to get serious about your holiday shopping! The shop will be decorated and we'll be enjoying festive treats and drinks. We'll also be releasing our FIRST of 12 Gift Boxes this evening. There will be a limited amount of each box, and they'll change daily for the 12 day run.

Join us for a jolly evening of holiday cheer and shopping!