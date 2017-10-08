Hogwarts Express

In October, we will recreate fun from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone through crafts, snacks and activities. This event is open to children in K-7th grade.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
