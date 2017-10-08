Hogwarts Express

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

In October, we will recreate fun from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone through crafts, snacks and activities. This event is open to children in K-7th grade.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
