Healthy Hearts for Horizons Culinary Extravaganza!

The event is called ‘Healthy Hearts for Horizons’ and it will be a cooking competition among our students who have special needs, as well as the 25th Anniversary Celebration of The Horizons School. Students will be at Jeff State’s Culinary Institute to prepare appetizers for guests and Celebrity Judges. They are competing for prizes, and Jeff State Culinary students are helping them as they work in the 6 kitchens. We will have 6 teams and guests will be able to watch the students prepare the food through the windows.

We’ll have a dinner, provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and a ‘live’ auction with some exquisite items, such as a Photo Safari to South Africa!

We are selling tickets for the first time at www.horizonsschool.org/healthyhearts.

Date: Fri. June 16, 2017

Place: Jeff State Community College – Shelby Campus on Valleydale Road

Time: Reception is 5-7 pm and Dinner and Auction is 7-9 pm.