Head Over Teal 5K/10K Family Fall Festival

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation presents its 9th Annual Head Over Teal Race Day and Fall Festival. Our 10K and 5K courses are people- and pet-friendly and it's a wonderful journey through the beautiful neighborhoods at the Hoover Preserve. Walk or run your way to the finish line! Onsite registration on race day begins at 7:00 a.m. and the race begins at 8:00 a.m. sharp! You and your family can join in the free fall festival fun after the race, even if you choose not to participate in our 5K or 10K event. These activities include food, live music, vendors, a fun photo booth, inflatables, face painting, pumpkin decorating and more. The fun on the lawn at the Preserve Town Hall begins at 9:00 a.m. and lasts until noon. Online registration is available by visiting www.ThinkOfLaura.org/HeadOverTeal and following the links. Discounted prices are available for all who register before September 9, 2018. Participants and supporters can set up a team or individual fundraising page or donate through the LCBF web site.