Harvest Brunch presented by Birmingham Restaurant Week 2017

It's not breakfast, it’s not lunch, it's BRUNCH – and it's rapidly becoming a Birmingham favorite! Birmingham's second annual Harvest Brunch event at Social Venture in Woodlawn will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 2 p.m., as Birmingham Restaurant Week brings together some of the "best of the brunch" restaurants to serve up tasty bites of their most popular brunch items. Guests can enjoy hot, iced and cold brew coffee from Red Diamond, wine tastings from The Wine Group and Alabama Crown, beer from Avondale Brewing Company and cocktails from Coopers Craft. Shop the culinary village and enjoy live jazz music as you sip and savor. Individual tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door; couples tickets are $60 in advance or $70 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Urban Food Project. For more information about Harvest Brunch, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.