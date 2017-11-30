Hansel and Gretel

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

A favorite Christmas opera based on the Grimm brothers' classic story of two hungry children lost in an enchanted forest who are lured to a mouthwatering candy house where they must outwit a crafty witch! A touching show with familiar melodies, full orchestra, beautiful costumes and a stunning set designed by artist Eric Olson. Sponsored by Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith.

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
