A group of artists are gathering their handmade wares for the 24th annual handmade art show. They will transform Homewood Central Park into an opportunity for everyone to add something unique to their home collection.

Handmade Art Show started in 1994 in a private home with just a handful of artists. It now showcases about 40 local artists.

Handmade is different from many other art shows because of its smaller more intimate size and is held in a neighborhood park. Many Homewood residents can walk to the show and consider Handmade their neighborhood art show.

Admission is free. For more information visit handmadeartshowhomewood.com.