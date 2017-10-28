Hall-Kent Fall Festival

Hall-Kent Elementary School 213 Hall Avenue, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Even though Hall-Kent Elementary school has moved its one-mile fun run to the spring this year, their annual fall festival is still coming up.

Hall-Kent Elementary students and parents are invited to celebrate the 83rd year of the Hall-Kent Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3-7 p.m., with the silent auction starting at 7:30 p.m. 

The festival will feature several carnival rides, games and inflatables and cake walks, as well DJ Coach Sills on site and a bake sale in the cafeteria. Food will be available, including barbecue, pizza and burgers. 

“The Hall-Kent Elementary Fall Festival is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” festival chair Amber Parsons said. 

There will also be a Kids Costume Contest, with prizes for the winners. 

Tickets and ride arm wristbands are available at hkespto.membershiptoolkit.com, and free tickets are offered when buying online.

Hall-Kent Elementary School 213 Hall Avenue, Homewood, Alabama 35209
