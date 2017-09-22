Guided Tour Southern Museum of Flight

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) A docent-led tour of the museum exploring the history and excitement of aviation, with flight information and access to simulators. We will physically experience flying a plane. FEE $20, RESERVATION REQUIRED. check with trip leader Beth White at wytehaus1@msm.com to see if there is space available.

Vestavia Hills Country Club 400 Beaumont Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216 View Map
