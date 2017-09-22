Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) A docent-led tour of the museum exploring the history and excitement of aviation, with flight information and access to simulators. We will physically experience flying a plane. FEE $20, RESERVATION REQUIRED. check with trip leader Beth White at wytehaus1@msm.com to see if there is space available.
Guided Tour Southern Museum of Flight
Vestavia Hills Country Club 400 Beaumont Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Country Club 400 Beaumont Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
Upcoming Events