Greek and Roman Classics

On Thursdays in February OLLI Greater Birmingham and Shannon Flynt, assistant professor of classics, Samford University, present The Classics: a new world offering the wisdom of ages past. With a key that unlocks the universe of the Ancient Greeks and Romans, they open a door leading to adventures in history, literature, archeology, theatre, poetry and philosophy: the breadth of human experience as lived by Homer, Socrates, Plato and Paul, as well as by Cicero, Julius Caesar, Augustus and Augustine. See Greater Bham Olli catalog: wwwollibham.org