The Great Depression

Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI): Colin Davis, distinguished Professor and Chair of the Dept of History, UAB will describe in detail the events of the worst economic turndown in the history of the industrialized world. It lasted from 1929 to 1939. By 1933 over 15 million Americans were unemployed and half the country's banks had failed See Birmingham OLLI catalog: www.bhamolli.org