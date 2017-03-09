Grammy, Billboard and Dove Award Winner Laura Story in Concert

Samford Legacy League is pleased to present Christian singer and songwriter Laura Story in concert at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Laura has delighted audiences nationwide with hits including "Blessings," "Indescribable" and brand new single "Open Hands" featuring Mac Powell of Third Day. Proceeds from the concert will provide life-changing scholarships for deserving students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances. Tickets are available at samford.edu/legacyleague or the Samford University Box Office (205-726-2853). Concert tickets are $15-$30. VIP tickets are $75 and include premium concert seating, a 5:30 p.m. pre-concert reception and photo with Laura Story.