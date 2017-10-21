Wear your favorite costume and join us for a FANG-filled morning for our Goosebumps Gala! We'll have bone-chilling games, ghoulish crafts and spooky treats.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
