Giselle

Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Performance by the Alabama Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$60. Visit alabamaballet.org.

Info

Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Dance

View the full February issue