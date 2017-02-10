Performance by the Alabama Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$60. Visit alabamaballet.org.
Info
Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229 View Map
Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
Performance by the Alabama Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25-$60. Visit alabamaballet.org.
Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229 View Map
The Homewood Star LLC