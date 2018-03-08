Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Beth White, a professional florist, will teach the basic techniques of oriental floral design to get breathtaking results. Please register for this class: size is limited to 20 and there is a $20 charge for materials. Bring your own cutting tools Call the OLLI office at 205 348 6482 to register.
Fresh Eyes/New Vision: Introduction to Ikebana Floral Design
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Crafts, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
