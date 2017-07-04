Freedom Fest

Google Calendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00

Hoover metropolitan complex 100 Ben Chapman Dr, Homewood, Alabama 35244

Gates will open at the Hoover Met for the 2017 Freedom Fest at 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to come early for a classic and sports car show and children’s activities that include inflatables, building station, face painting, balloon twisters and a photo booth. Blind Boys will be performing and the Zooperstars will be there. More information is here. 

Info
Hoover metropolitan complex 100 Ben Chapman Dr, Homewood, Alabama 35244 View Map
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Freedom Fest - 2017-07-04 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full July issue