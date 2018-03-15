Free Women Veterans Health Expo

Are you a military woman or woman Veteran? Do you serve/care for military women or women Veterans? Then this Expo is for you!! Come hear from women Veterans and experts in the field. Women Veterans’ health needs, re-integration challenges, suicide prevention, violence against women Veterans, chronic pain/chronic narcotics, stress effects & stress management.

Why the Women Veteran Health Expo?

It is an opportunity to increase the awareness of women Veteran issues; to learn about what works well and what doesn’t in our State; and to discuss what changes are needed to improve the health of women Veteran.

What will it offer?

Presentations and panel discussions from women Veterans and experts within the field. Exhibitors with free resources, information and education.

Who will be there?

Military women, women Veterans, physicians, psychologists, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, clinical and administrative leaders, community liaisons, VA Medical Centers, State Health Department, Veteran Service Organizations, universities, non-profit & community agencies, AL Department of Veterans Affairs, and more ...

Who are organizers/supporters

Organized by AlaVetNet, Birmingham VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health Program, Alabama Department of Mental Health and Alabama Department of Public Health. Supported by Disabled American Veterans.

How do I register

On-site registration 7:30-8:00am. Due to limited seating, preregistration is highly recommended. To pre-register:https://www2.samford.edu/eve/index.php?formid=2037&he=no

Alabama Board of Social Work Examiners approved 7.0 CE credits for licensed Social Workers.

The Tuscaloosa Department of Veterans Affairs has approved this program for 7.4 CE credits for Nurses.

