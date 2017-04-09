Free jazz concert with Kim Scott

The Homewood Arts Council and Magic City Smooth Jazz will present Kim Scott in a free jazz concert in Homewood’s Central Park on Sunday, April 9 at 3:00 p.m. This is the second year for these community organizations to work together to offer free performances of high caliber jazz artists in the park. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic for this event. Food trucks have been invited.

Kim Scott is the guest artist for this year’s event and hails from Birmingham. She is one of the most sought after classical and jazz flutists in the country. She has been in high demand for her high energy performances, having been invited this year to play the Preserve Jazz Festival, Atlanta Smooth Music Festival, and Catalina Island Jazz Traxx Festivals, among others.

Kim Scott is Chair of the Music Department at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. She has been an educator for 13 years and prides herself on passing her musical knowledge onto her students. Classically trained, she is a member of the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and performs in solo recitals and concerts across the United States and abroad. Kim Scott is the host of the "Block Party" Radio Show, a jazz radio show which airs weekly in several markets across the United States. She can be heard across the airwaves weekly as an artist and radio host.

Kim burst onto the jazz scene in 2011 with her debut CD "Crossing Over", which received rave reviews from the music industry. After a very successful global campaign, her debut CD made it to the BDS Billboard and Smoothjazz.com charts bringing her into the forefront with visibility across the world. Known for her hauntingly beautiful, unique tone and for her polished technique, Kim Scott is a fresh sound for today’s increasingly popular smooth and urban jazz music industry.

Kim Scott's sophomore CD, "Rite of Passage" was released May 18, 2013 and has taken the world by storm. The first single released from the CD, "Golden", was the #1 most played/most added track the day it was released, gaining her even more recognition as one of the hottest new flutists on the scene. Produced by Kelvin Wooten, "Rite of Passage" features some of the most funky and soulful grooves by this artist and the latest single from it, "Block Party", peaked at #11 and is currently #17 after fourteen weeks on the BDS Billboard chart, #16 on the Smoothjazz.com chart, and #6 on the Smooth Indie Star chart. It is steadily climbing and the CD even features a few surprises, like "Sweet Obsession", of which Kim Scott showcases her sultry, one of kind voice.

The mission of Magic City Smooth Jazz is to expose and engage audiences in culturally underserved communities in the State of Alabama to various styles of jazz music at no cost to the public.

The Homewood Arts Council mission is to support and encourage community art experiences for a creative, diverse and vibrant Homewood. For more information, please visit the Homewood arts Council’s facebook page, or contact Diane Litsey, chair of the Homewood Arts Council at 205.213.7866 or diane@thedancefoundation.org.