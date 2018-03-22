Franklin Delano Roosevelt

to Google Calendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00 iCalendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute: Instructor James Farris, a lifelong student of history will feature the life and presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in pictures and narrative. The conversational presentation will focus on the New Deal, World War II, and FDR mementos and will invite commentary from the audience.

Info
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, History
2053486482
to Google Calendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00 iCalendar - Franklin Delano Roosevelt - 2018-03-22 10:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

February 2018