Osher Lifelong Learning Institute: Instructor James Farris, a lifelong student of history will feature the life and presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in pictures and narrative. The conversational presentation will focus on the New Deal, World War II, and FDR mementos and will invite commentary from the audience.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, History
