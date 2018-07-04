OLS Fourth of July Festival/Trash and Treasure Rummage Sale

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its annual Fourth of July Festival — a tradition since 1949 — on Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As usual, the event will include lots of barbecue, a rummage sale and other entertainment for children and adults.

“It’s a great day,” said festival chairman Chad Gentry. “It’s patriotic. It’s built around family and kids.”

The festival features cooks preparing about 6,500 pounds of barbecue pork, chicken, sausage and hot dogs and more than 1,500 plates with sides.

There’s the “Trash and Treasure” rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with about 10,000 items, including toys, furniture, jewelry and home decor. The festival includes a DJ providing music, a dunking booth, fish pond, ring toss, putting green, Hot Wheels races and inflatables.

The raffle will have a total of $12,000 in cash prizes, including a $5,000 grand prize and with twice the number of winners as past years.

“Trash and Treasure” continues July 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with half-price discounts.

The festival is free, but tickets are sold for games and food. Trash & Treasure is also free, but the first 400 people in line can enter the sale early at 8 a.m. for $5.

After expenses, festival proceeds support local charities, as well as the OLS school and church.

For more information, call 871-8121 or go to Facebook @OLSTrashAndTreasure.