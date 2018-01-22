Founding of America: Part II: What they didn't tell you in school

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Every Monday thru 2/26 OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. and Fred Moss (Physician by vocation, history student by avocation, return to complete this popular program. What America went through to become a nation: the struggle, wars and eventual conciliation. For program details each week see the catalog: www.ollibham.org

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
