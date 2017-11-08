First Step Wednesdays: Get the Most Out of Your iPad and iPhone

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This workshop is geared toward casual users. Join us as Apple-certified trainers for Alabama Tech-Ease answer your questions on how best to use your Apple device.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

