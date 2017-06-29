* The FILES Arts Project 2017 Summer Dance Workshop will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017- Saturday, July 1, 2017 at The Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA).

* Our workshop offers rigorous training for dancers of all ages.

* We are currently accepting applications for Level 2 (Ages 13 and up). The registration deadline is June 9, 2017.

* The Workshop will feature Guest Artists Chelsea Parron, Rivkins Christopher, and Physical Therapist, Lisa Altamirano.

* Our dance classes, which feature Horton, Contemporary, & Jazz techniques, provide dancers the opportunity to refine their skills, explore the latest in modern/contemporary movement, dance history, and more!

* The Dance Workshop will culminate in a "Family and Friends Observation Day of Classes" the final day, July 1, 2017. Classes will begin promptly at 10am and will continue throughout the day until 4:30pm.

* This is a free workshop sponsored by The Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA), Agile Physical Therapy, The Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, and d'Trespa Consignment & Vintage Boutique.

* Spots are limited, so register NOW!

* For registration and more information visit: www.thefilesartsproject.weebly.com