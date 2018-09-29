Mark your calendars – ¡Fiesta está celebrando a todo el color! Join us Saturday, Sept. 29 from noon to 8 p.m. in Birmingham’s Linn Park for Fiesta 2018, as we celebrate in full, vibrant, Latin American color! Experience the best of Hispanic culture in your own backyard as you journey through 20 represented countries and encounter the best of Latin American art, music, food and dance. Plus, you don’t want to miss the talented Latin American artists performing live from the Coca-Cola mainstage. Fiesta is Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage and features a family village, cultural village, community village, health and wellness village, authentic food from a variety of participating vendors and family-friendly activities for all ages. The festival also provides attendees the opportunity to talk with participating financial institutions and non-profit organizations from across Birmingham. Finally, guests can explore the McDonald’s Fiesta Tour, the Annual Latin Grammy Experience, which is a traveling exhibit featuring trivia games, a photo booth, artist memorabilia, listening stations, a social media wall, product sampling and more!

Early bird tickets are available at discounted rates from June 1-30 for just $5 and from July 1-31 for just $7. Purchase regularly priced tickets for $10 after July 31 and at the gate. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Donations to Fiesta scholarships are also encouraged online and at the event. For more information or to get your tickets, visit http://www.fiestabham.com/.