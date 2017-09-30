¡Feliz Quinceañera! Join us for Fiesta 2017, the 15th anniversary of Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon to 8 p.m. in Birmingham’s Linn Park. With family-friendly activities for all ages, you won’t want to miss this celebration of generations. Experience the best of Latin America in your own backyard as you journey through 20 represented countries and the best of Hispanic art, music, food and dance. Plus, you won’t want to miss the Coca Cola mainstage lineup of BIG name Latin American artists including Celso Piña, Hector Acosta El Torito, Jonatan Sanchez and DJ Cremé. The festival will feature a family village, cultural village, community village, health and wellness village, authentic food from a variety of participating vendors and the McDonald’s Fiesta Tour, the Annual Latin Grammy Experience, which is a traveling exhibit featuring trivia games, a photo booth, artist memorabilia, listening stations, a social media wall, product sampling and more!

Admission to Fiesta is $8 per person in advance or $15 at the gate. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Donations to the scholarship fund at Fiesta are also encouraged at the event. For more information or to get your tickets, visit http://www.fiestabham.com/.