Covalence CEO Matt Landers and founder of Redhawk Consulting Matt Hottle will be teaching everything they know about entrepreneurship in a 5-day course jam packed with content, workshops, and execution plans that will leave you ready to tackle all the challenges that exist for entrepreneurs that are just starting out or looking to scale.

Each day will feature a different class focusing on a different facet of growing a business. Participants can take one or more of the classes based on their needs. The class will be equal parts seminar and group work. A discount will be offered to those who sign up for multiple classes.

To view the complete schedule of classes and agenda for each, visit https://covalence.io/courses/entrepreneur-bootcamp/