A 13-time GRAMMY winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Birmingham native Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. Harris is known as much for her eloquently straightforward songwriting as for her incomparably expressive singing. Don’t miss one of the most admired and influential women in music right here in her hometown!

“I look at my voice and my abilities as a gift. I don’t feel that I can even take any credit for it, but it’s such a huge presence in my life. It is my life. It’s my identity, it’s everything. And it’s given me a great deal of joy and a sense of purpose – I can’t imagine my life without it.” – Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris – Meet & Greet Package

Package price: $245

Package includes:

One premium, reserved ticket located in the first 5 rows

Exclusive meet & greet with Emmylou Harris

Personal photograph with Emmylou Harris

Limited edition, handwritten lyric print autographed by Emmylou Harris

Collectible tour lithograph (numbered, limited print)

Exclusive Emmylou Harris merchandise item

Proceeds benefit Bonaparte’s Retreat – bonapartesretreat.org

Limited availability