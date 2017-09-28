Elizabeth Ashford Studios Fundraiser for Harvey & Irma

Sarah Robinson is the owner of Elizabeth Ashford (a modern photography studio) and is hosting a fundraiser to benefit people affected by Harvey and Irma. We will have a silent auction, and other items for purchase with 100% of the proceeds from the auction items given back to help rebuild. Live music, food, drink and fellowship. I'm am adding to the auction items daily. People may reach me at this email address or call/text me at 441-3006 to find out more and to donate.