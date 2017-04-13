Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery

Join us on Thursday, April 13 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and enjoy a girl’s night out! Joy Maples, from Earth Creations, will be at Four Seasons Gallery showcasing her new Spring and Summer line of sustainable fashion. Earth Creations, from Bessemer, AL, uses only American-made organic fibers and natural dyes to produce high-quality, versatile fashions for women, men and children. Come see the new collection, enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres, and find a new outfit!

Located in Downtown Homewood, AL, Four Seasons Gallery represents over 30 local and contemporary artists. The gallery also has a large collection of hand-selected home décor, permanent florals and gifts. Normal business hours are Mon.- Sat. 9:30 AM- 5:30 PM.