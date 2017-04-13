Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery

to Google Calendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00

Four Seasons Gallery 2817 18th Street S, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us on Thursday, April 13 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and enjoy a girl’s night out! Joy Maples, from Earth Creations, will be at Four Seasons Gallery showcasing her new Spring and Summer line of sustainable fashion. Earth Creations, from Bessemer, AL, uses only American-made organic fibers and natural dyes to produce high-quality, versatile fashions for women, men and children. Come see the new collection, enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres, and find a new outfit!

Located in Downtown Homewood, AL, Four Seasons Gallery represents over 30 local and contemporary artists. The gallery also has a large collection of hand-selected home décor, permanent florals and gifts. Normal business hours are Mon.- Sat. 9:30 AM- 5:30 PM.

Info

Four Seasons Gallery 2817 18th Street S, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Fashion & Trunk Shows

Visit Event Website

2058034059

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Earth Creations Trunk Show at Four Seasons Gallery - 2017-04-13 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full March issue