The Exceptional Foundation is holding its fourth annual Dinnertainment fundraiser at the Country Club of Birmingham on Sept. 22.

The event includes a reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, an art show, a seated dinner and talent show that features participants of the foundation, which serves about 450 mentally and physically challenged adults and children each year at its Oxmoor Road facility.

The night begins with the reception and art show at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7:30 p.m. It usually lasts until about 9:30 p.m., Kirk said. Rob Conrad, a morning show host on the Magic 96.5 radio station, will serve as one of the emcees, she said.

Tickets are $150 each, but $2,000, $5,000 and $10,000 sponsorships that include 10 seats are available as well. The title sponsor is the Alabama Young CPAs. Seating is limited to about 400 people.

To order tickets or request more information, email Kirk at triciakirk@exceptionalfoundation.org, call 870-0776 or visit the group’s website at exceptionalfoundation.org.