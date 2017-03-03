Birmingham Etiquette & Protocol Academy is having a Dinner & Dance Event at The Club, Friday, March 3. This is a group of middle school students who have been through our etiquette program and the grand finale is where they go to a fine dining restaurant and practice their newly acquired skills. After dinner a dance instructor joins us to teach the students various dance lessons. The evening is a special treat for the students and they have a wonderful time with lasting memories.
Dinner & Dance
The Club 1 Robert S. Smith Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209