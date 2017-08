Red Dot Gallery's proudly presents the work of Daniel White.

From Birmingham, Alabama, Daniel earned his BFA from the University of Montevallo in 2002, and his MFA from RIT-School for American Crafts in 2002. In addition to working on both painting and ceramics, he worked professionally in art museums for 10 years. He is currently a full-time painter, and a part-time educator. The exhibit runs through September 9.