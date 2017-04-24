"Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert

to Google Calendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00

Trinity United Methodist Church 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for the performance of “Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust” by Birmingham’s own handbell ensemble “Embellishments” under the direction of Phyllis S. Kirk, featuring guest artists playing orchestral chimes, harp, and cello. This spring’s musical offerings include several dances: a lively English country frolic entitled “A Lincolnshire Dance Song”, Grieg’s “Dance” demonstrating a driving tempo and fluctuating dynamics, along with the plaintive, melodic “Adagio” by Tomaso Albin and the uplifting “In Paradisum” from Fauré’s “Requiem”. THEN, add some sparkle to your spring as we celebrate the music of Disney with renditions of “Baroque Hoedown”, from Disneyland’s Main Street Electric Light Parade, “Let It Go” from Frozen, a medley from Beauty and the Beast, plus many more! FREE!

Info

Trinity United Methodist Church 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

205-915-8600

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - "Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert - 2017-04-24 18:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full April issue