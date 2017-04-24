"Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust" Embellishments Concert

Join us for the performance of “Dancing Bells and Pixie Dust” by Birmingham’s own handbell ensemble “Embellishments” under the direction of Phyllis S. Kirk, featuring guest artists playing orchestral chimes, harp, and cello. This spring’s musical offerings include several dances: a lively English country frolic entitled “A Lincolnshire Dance Song”, Grieg’s “Dance” demonstrating a driving tempo and fluctuating dynamics, along with the plaintive, melodic “Adagio” by Tomaso Albin and the uplifting “In Paradisum” from Fauré’s “Requiem”. THEN, add some sparkle to your spring as we celebrate the music of Disney with renditions of “Baroque Hoedown”, from Disneyland’s Main Street Electric Light Parade, “Let It Go” from Frozen, a medley from Beauty and the Beast, plus many more! FREE!