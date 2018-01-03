3:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. The Mars Exploration Rovers have been exploring the red planet for almost 14 years now. Together we will learn about some of their discoveries and do activities related to Mars and space travel. This program is offered as a part of the NASA@ My Library grant. Kindergarden through fifth grade.
Mars Adventure
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events