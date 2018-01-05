6:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. Join bartender and author Clair McLafferty to discuss the spirit’s history and the myriad misconceptions about tequila and signing copies of her book, “The Classic & Craft Cocktail Recipe Book”. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10 and include two adult beverages and light refreshments.
One Tequila, Two Tequila
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
