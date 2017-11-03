Crimes of the Heart

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize, Crimes of the Heart is a warm-hearted, irreverent and hilarious Southern Gothic drama that tells the story of three young Mississippi sisters each betrayed by their passions. With humanity and humor, this play tells the story of the Magrath family collectively dealing with their past and coming to terms with their individuality. Sponsored by Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman.

View Map
Theater & Dance
205-726-2853
