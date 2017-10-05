Creepy Cupcake Wars

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Test your cupcake decorating skills as we battle it out to see who will win our Creepy Cupcake Wars! Open to fourth- through seventh-graders. Online registration is required. 

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
