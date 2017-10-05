Test your cupcake decorating skills as we battle it out to see who will win our Creepy Cupcake Wars! Open to fourth- through seventh-graders. Online registration is required.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
