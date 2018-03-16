Covalence Demo Day & Graduation

Join us for our Full Stack Development Final Project Demo Day on Friday, March 16th at the Covalence Headquarters on 3rd Ave N across from the Alabama Theatre. Doors open at 5:00 with the ceremony beginning at 5:30.

Before the beginning of the ceremony, food and beverages will be available. We will kick off graduation with our Full Stack Development student teams presenting the applications they built using the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired over the last 10 weeks. Following the group presentations, students will be presented with their certificates of completion!

Please RSVP. Everyone is welcome!

Parking is available in the lot beside Revelator Coffee as well as street parking on 3rd Ave N.

**The Covalence office is located on the 4th floor of the building. Our elevator is an antique and runs on its own time. Feel free to use the stairs if you don’t want to wait.**