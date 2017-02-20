Community Meeting with The Wellhouse

We would like to welcome Tajuan McCarty of The WellHouse back to Homewood to continue the discussion of sex trafficking in not just our community, but throughout Birmingham, Alabama, and the Southeast. This will be a community forum style Q&A meeting. Please invite your famly, friends, and neighbors!

Tajuan is uniquely qualified to be a forerunner in the fight against trafficking, as she understands victims situations all too well. At 15, she was sexually exploited by her “boyfriend-turned-pimp”. She was trafficked to Birmingham so many times, it became her home. Her many experiences make her a passionate advocate for victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Tajuan has used her passion for the issue of human trafficking to develop this nonprofit into a faith-based and Christ-centered agency dedicated to rescuing women from sexual exploitation/human trafficking. Her experiences include: social work, community outreach, and as a consultant on women’s issues. Additional professional experiences include leadership positions in which she has assisted women ex-offenders to re-enter society; helped implement Alabama’s first program devoted to helping chronically homeless, severely mentally ill women, and as a social worker for the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Tajuan was recognized as one of The Top 20 Women Who Make a Difference in Birmingham and accepted The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award on behalf of The WellHouse, due to her efforts to fight human trafficking.