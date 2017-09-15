Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason

to Google Calendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00

Red Dot Gallery 1001 Stuart Street Birmingham, AL, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Please help Red Dot Gallery celebrate the paintings of longtime oil painting student, Marcia Amason. Her deftly painted works of life beneath the sky capture thoughtful moods and invoke reverie, while her compositions offer viewers imaginative visual connections. Reception to meet the artist Friday September 15, 5-8 pm. Exhibit runs through October 28. To visit during exhibit run (after the opening) check our website for hours or make an appointment.

Info
Red Dot Gallery 1001 Stuart Street Birmingham, AL, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason - 2017-09-15 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full September issue