Please help Red Dot Gallery celebrate the paintings of longtime oil painting student, Marcia Amason. Her deftly painted works of life beneath the sky capture thoughtful moods and invoke reverie, while her compositions offer viewers imaginative visual connections. Reception to meet the artist Friday September 15, 5-8 pm. Exhibit runs through October 28. To visit during exhibit run (after the opening) check our website for hours or make an appointment.
Cloud 9: Paintings by Marcia Amason
Red Dot Gallery 1001 Stuart Street Birmingham, AL, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
