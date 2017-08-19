A night of casino games and auction items will help the Alabama Wildlife Center continue to rescue wild birds and add a bald eagle to its permanent residents.

The sixth annual Chirps and Chips fundraiser will be Aug. 19 from 7-10 p.m. at Rosewood Hall in downtown Homewood. Chirps and Chips is hosted by Raptor Force, the Alabama Wildlife Center’s junior board, as a fundraiser for the rehabilitation and education center located in Oak Mountain State Park.

Tickets are $50 and include casino-themed games, live music by High Tide, food and beverages, and a silent auction. The center’s education raptors, which include a variety of American predatory birds, will be the guests of honor for visitors to meet and learn about them.

The Alabama Wildlife Center is constructing a new enclosure that will be home to a Eurasian eagle-owl, one of the center’s education raptors, and eventually two bald eagles. One bald eagle that cannot be released into the wild due to injury has already been selected. The enclosure will also include educational opportunitiesfor visitors.

Chirps and Chips, as well as other fundraisers throughout the year, help fund construction of the new exhibit as well as the treatment of over 1,000 birds that are brought to the center each year.

To learn more about Chirps and Chips and the work of the Alabama Wildlife Center, visit awrc.org.