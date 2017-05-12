Chevy 6 to Play Fundraiser for Community Grief Support

Local band Chevy 6 that has had followers for more than 40 years, will be playing a rare public concert on Friday, May 12, at B&A Warehouse in downtown Birmingham from 7-10 p.m. The concert is a benefit for Community Grief Support, a nonprofit agency that provides free grief support services in the Greater Birmingham Area.

Tickets are $50 each and there will be appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are being pre-sold at www.communitygriefsupport.org or they can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Community Grief Support at 205/870-8667.

Community Grief Support has been providing—at no cost—more than 20 grief support groups in 9 communities; individual, couples and family grief counseling; and community grief education in Birmingham for more than 21 years.