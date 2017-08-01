Celebrity Scandal Trivia

If Britney Spears can survive 2007, you and your teammates (up to 4 per team) can conquer at the celebrity scandals trivia night! Think you know your Hollywood gossip? Put your knowledge of scandals to the test. Compete for trivia prizes, best team name award, and win a prize for best celebrity costume. Light refreshments served. Online registration required. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us or at (205) 332-6622.