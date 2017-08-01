Celebrity Scandal Trivia

Google Calendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

If Britney Spears can survive 2007, you and your teammates (up to 4 per team) can conquer at the celebrity scandals trivia night! Think you know your Hollywood gossip? Put your knowledge of scandals to the test. Compete for trivia prizes, best team name award, and win a prize for best celebrity costume. Light refreshments served. Online registration required. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us or at (205) 332-6622.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
trivia
Google Calendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Celebrity Scandal Trivia - 2017-08-01 18:30:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue