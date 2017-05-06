A Celebration of Mom 365

to Google Calendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00

The Purpose Center at Dannon 2324 5th Avenue North , Homewood, Alabama 35203

Mom deserves to be celebrated everyday!

If you agree, then join Author & Motivational Speaker Joyce E. Brooks for A Celebration of Mom 365 on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am! Enjoy an afternoon full of love, laughs, food, and fashion at the Dannon Project Purpose Center. Get ready for a Summer Fashion Runway sponsored by Shebet's Boutique, Live Music by Andre Amison, and Laughs by Deno Posey. Tickets are available for only $20.

Author & Motivational Speaker Joyce E. will launch her latest work, The Power of Two Words, and host a book signing. Register now at acelebrationofmom365.eventbrite.com!

And guess what? Mom will receive a special surprise!

Info

The Purpose Center at Dannon 2324 5th Avenue North , Homewood, Alabama 35203 View Map

Fashion & Trunk Shows

Visit Event Website

(205) 529-6471

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - A Celebration of Mom 365 - 2017-05-06 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full April issue