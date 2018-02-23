Celebrating Black History Month with a Birmingham Music Legend

OLLI of Greater Birmingham Presents professional musician Sam Frazier, Jr. From his mother's shotgun house in the mining town of Edgewater he rose to become part of Birmigham's musical history. He was the 1st black entertainer to appear on the "Country Boy Eddie" show and did so for 14 years. He is in the Birmingham Records Hall of Fame and the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame. Sam recounts his life in music and history in blues and shares his latest recordings with us.