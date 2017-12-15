Due to its popularity as a community favorite, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church introduces a third presentation of its annual Christmas event, Candlelight at Dawson. A Friday performance has been added on December 15, in addition to the Saturday and Sunday performances on December 16 and 17.

Candlelight at Dawson is a unique experience that celebrates the birth of Jesus and features music by the Sanctuary Choir, Chapel Choir, and Collide Children’s Choirs, as well as the Dawson Orchestra. The presentation includes a variety of Christmas songs and concludes with the singing of Silent Night by candlelight.

The Friday program begins at 6:30 p.m., while both the Saturday and Sunday programs begin at 5:00 p.m. Doors open 45 minutes prior to the start of each program. This is a free event, and all members of the community are invited to attend. In addition to Candlelight at Dawson, the church will have a family-friendly Christmas Eve Service at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 24. The service will feature a variety of traditional Christmas songs, as well as a retelling of The Christmas Story, from the gospel of Luke.

Additional information on Candlelight at Dawson can be found at dawsonchurch.org/Candlelight.

Dawson Memorial Baptist Church is an intergenerational congregation founded in 1925 and located in Birmingham, Alabama. Due to the emphasis on family and relationships, it is frequently called the Dawson Family of Faith. Ministries to children and families are experienced through small group Bible study for children and adults, recreation ministries including a recreation center open to the community, music ministries including a music academy, and Kids Connection, a ministry providing clothing and school supplies to 3,000 needy children. The church is committed to missions around the world in addition to being fully engaged in missions throughout Birmingham.