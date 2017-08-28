Campaign Kickoff: Felicia Stewart

Felicia Stewart is a native of Mobile with a B.A. from Spring Hill College and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. She’s spent over 15 years in sales, marketing and management in the office equipment and medical device sectors. She’s married with twin daughters in the Mt. Brook school system. Her volunteer work includes Alabama Possible, the Girl Scouts, the Birmingham Education Foundation and the Community Foundation. She was recently a nominee for United Way’s Ignite Awards celebrating volunteers. The family attends Baptist Church of the Covenant.