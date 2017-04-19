Business Writers Conference

Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa 4000 Grand Ave., Homewood, Alabama 35226

Business Writers Conference, Wednesday, April 19 – Friday, April 21, 2017

Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

Birmingham, Alabama

Write a book and watch your career skyrocket! Writing a book gives business executives instant credibility and a huge career boost; however, most people don’t know where to start. The Business Writers Conference is a great opportunity for executives, service professionals and entrepreneurs from any industry to network and learn best practices from some of the most accomplished experts in business book publishing. To learn more, visit www.business-writers-exchange.com.

Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa 4000 Grand Ave., Homewood, Alabama 35226

