Breakin’ Bread Food, Wine & Beer Festival

Breakin’ news! The 15th annual Breakin’ Bread Festival presented by Birmingham Originals returns Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces. Join over 30 of your favorite restaurants for an afternoon of unlimited signature dishes, beverages including wine and beer, live music and cooking demonstrations.

All Birmingham Originals restaurants will participate in Breakin’ Bread, including: 5 Point Public House Oyster Bar, Avo, Bellini’s, Bettola, Bistro V, Bob Sykes BBQ, The Bright Star, Cantina, Cashio’s Meatball Market, Catering by Bellini’s, Continental Bakery/Chez Lulu, dg, FoodBar, Homewood Gourmet, Hot and Hot Fish Club, Irondale Café, The J. Clyde, Jackson’s Bar & Bistro, JoJo’s on Broadway, Little Savannah, MAFIAoZA’s, Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila, Nabeel’s Café & Market, Ocean, OvenBird, Revolve Kitchen & Brew, Sky Castle, Slice, Sol’s , Ted’s Restaurant, Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato, Vino and The Wine Loft.

General admission tickets can be purchased for $35, while VIP tickets are $99 per person; all tickets can be purchased at breakinbreadbham.com. Children under the age of 12 are admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit Jones Valley Teaching Farm's Woodlawn High School Urban Farm project, which benefits local high school students by giving them a space to participate in state-accredited science classes and be challenged with hands on, project-based learning. More information about Breakin’ Bread can be found at http://www.birminghamoriginals.org/ and more information on the Woodlawn High School Urban Farm project can be found at http://whsurbanfarm.org/.