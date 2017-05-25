Brasfield & Gorrie BBQ Cook-Off 2017

Teams are lining up to face off on May 25 to earn the title of “best barbecue” in Birmingham. Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, the community will have an opportunity to taste and cast votes for best barbecue in town while raising money for charity.

Hosted by Brasfield & Gorrie, this outdoor street festival will feature competing grill teams, live music, food trucks, and a Kids’ Zone featuring face painting and games. The community is invited to participate in this family friendly event by purchasing event tickets, t-shirts, Boston Butts, and raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local nonprofit organizations with programming that serves veterans. These organizations include Aletheia House, Priority Veteran, and Salvation Army.

General admission tickets are $12 each for adults and children over the age of 12. Admission is free for children 12 years of age and under. Advance orders can be placed now for the purchase of Boston Butts. Pitmaster John Coon from House of Q will prepare the Boston Butts, and they will be available for pick up the day of the event, ready to take home and eat.

Admission will allow participants to taste barbecue prepared by the grill teams and to vote for their favorite team. Additionally, raffle tickets will be available for chances to win prizes.

For all ticket and meat purchases, visit brasfieldgorrie.instagift.com.